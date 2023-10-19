The Minnesota Golden Gophers are coming off their bye week and will hope that the week off and extra week of preparation allows for them to snap their eight game losing streak to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

When, Where, How to Watch:

When: Saturday, October 21, 2:30 p.m. Where: Kinnick Stadium (69,250) | Iowa City, IA TV: NBC| Paul Burmeister (PxP), Anthony Herron (Analyst) Radio: KFAN | Mike Grimm (Pxp), Darrell Thompson (Analyst), Justin Gaard (Reporter) SiriusXM: 381/SiriusXM App

Coaching matchup

Minnesota - P.J. Fleck (7th year at Minnesota ; 11th overall) - Career Record: 77-52 - Record at Minnesota: 47-30 - Record against Iowa: 0-6 Iowa - Kirk Ferentz (25th year at Iowa; 25th overall) - Career Record: 192-116 - Record at Iowa: 192-116 - Record against Minnesota: 18-6

Series History - Minnesota leads 62-52-2

As one can tell with Kirk Ferentz's record against the Golden Gophers above, this series has been dominated by the Iowa Hawkeyes for the last quarter-century. Prior to Ferentz taking over in Iowa City, the Gophers dominated most of the series, with a 56-34-2 record against the Hawkeyes prior to 1999.

Betting

The Hawkeyes are a small favorite over the Golden Gophers with the spread currently at -3.5 in favor of Iowa. The over/under is set at just 31.5, an extremely low point total, which still may be too many points for this matchup.

Weather