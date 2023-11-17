The Buckeyes enter this weekend undefeated at 10-0 and are looking to set up an undefeated, "Game of the Century" showdown with Michigan next weekend. Could the Gophers potentially catch the Buckeyes overlooking them and instead trip them up? It seems unlikely but here's everything you need to know about Saturday's matchup including how to watch, weather, and more.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have lost back-to-back games for the second time this season and will look to find their sixth win on Saturday in dramatic fashion by taking on No. 3 Ohio State.

Ohio State has dominated the series all-time between the two programs, winning 46 of 53 matchups including each of the last 12 games. The Gophers' last win in Columbus came in 2000, a 29-17 victory for the Gophers.

According to Accuweather , Saturday will be a nice day in Columbus with a high of 50. There will be some wind which makes it a bit chilly at times but overall it should be a rather perfect Autumn afternoon for football.

Courtesy of the Minnesota Athletic Department

1. Looking to snap a two-game losing streak, Minnesota (5-5, 3-4 B1G) plays its final road game of the season Saturday as it visits No. 3/3 Ohio State (10-0, 7-0 B1G). Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. on BTN.

2. Dragan Kesich is having one of the best seasons by a kicker in Minnesota program history. A semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award in his first season as the primary kicker, Kesich is 21-of25 on field goals, good for an 84.0 percent conversion rate. His 2.10 field goals per game lead the Big Ten and rank second nationally. Kesich's 8.5 points per game are second in the Big Ten (first among kickers), and his field goal percentage is fourth in the conference. His 21 makes this year are the third most in program history, just four back of Dan Nystrom's record of 25 set in 2000. Kesich's field goal percentage is fourth best by a Gopher kicker since 1977 (min. 10 attempts), and his 85 points are ninth best since 1965. The twotime Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week has eight games this year with multiple made field goals, including three with at least three made and a career-high four at Iowa on Oct. 21. In his career, Kesich is 21-of-26 for an 80.8 success rate that is first in program history (min. 25 attempts). More on Kesich can be found on Page 9 of the notes.

3. Gopher history was made when Jordan Nubin was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week after his standout performance against Michigan State on Oct. 28. His win marked the ninth time this season that Minnesota had a weekly honor from the Big Ten, breaking the program record of eight set in 2018 and matched in 2019. In addition to Jordan Nubin's honor, Tyler Nubin has been named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week twice, while Dragan Kesich can say the same for Special Teams Player of the Week. Freshman of the Week has gone to Darius Taylor three times, tying a program record, and Zach Evans has won it once. Since Freshman of the Week was introduced in 2010, the only other season that Minnesota has won all four awards came in 2014. More information on each weekly award winner can be found throughout the notes.

4. Since 2021, Minnesota has seen seven different running backs combine for 26 100-yard rushing games: Mohamed Ibrahim (10), Ky Thomas (5), Mar'Keise Irving (3), Trey Potts (3), Darius Taylor (3), Jordan Nubin (1) and Bryce Williams (1). Ibrahim (2) and Nubin (1) have also combined for three 200-yard games. Within the Big Ten, only Michigan State and Nebraska (five each) have had more than four different 100-yard rushers since 2021. In addition, Michigan joins Minnesota as the only teams to have multiple 200-yard rushers in that same time span.

5. The 2023 campaign is the seventh for head coach P.J. Fleck at Minnesota, where his record is 49-32. He is fifth in program history for overall wins, Big Ten wins (29) and games coached (81). Fleck's .605 win percentage is third best among Minnesota coaches with at least 45 games under their helm behind only Henry L. Williams (.786, 1900-21) and Bernie Bierman (.716, 1932-41, ‘45-50). In his 11th season overall as a college head coach, Fleck is 79-54 (.594). 1