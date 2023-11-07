Minnesota vs Purdue: What to know about the Purdue Boilermakers
Coming off a heartbreaking 27-26 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini on Sunday, the Minnstoa Golden Gohpers will look to rebound this weekend on the road as they take on the Purdue Boilermakers in West Lafayette.
Game/Broadcast details
Where: West Lafayette, Indiana
Stadium: Ross-Ade Stadium (57,282)
Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Television: NBC
Odds: Minnesota -2.0 / Total: 43
A tough first year for Ryan Walters
When Purdue hired former Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters as their head coach, the Boilermakers administration was hoping Walters would be able to continue the success that Jeff Brohm brought to the program.
That said, it has been a very tough first season for Walters and the Boilermakers. Through nine games, Purdue is 2-7 including 1-5 in conference play. Their lone win of the season was a 44-19 win over Illinois in October. Since that lone victory, Purdue is 0-4 with losses to Iowa, Ohio State, Nebraska, and Michigan. Their only other win this season came against Virginia Tech.
Nothing has gone right for Purdue this season, posting the 111th-best scoring offense in the country averaging just under 21 points per game while also sporting the nation's 109th-ranked scoring defense, allowing over 31 points per contest.
Last weekend, the Boilermakers lost to the top-3 ranked Michigan Wolverines 41-13.
Texas transfer Hudson Card struggling at quarterback
Last offseason, one of the hotter names in the transfer portal at quarterback was former Texas signal-caller Hudson Card. The Austin, Texas native this season has struggled for the Boilermakers completing 177-of-306 passing attempts (57.8%) for 1,861 yards and nine touchdowns. The junior, however, has also been turnover prone with eight interceptions thrown this season including three in his last two games.
After starting the season off with three strong games against Fresno State, Virginia Tech, and Syracuse, Card has struggled over the last five games, posting a 50% completion percentage or less in three of four games while throwing for four touchdowns and five interceptions.
|DATE
|Opponent
|Score
|Record
|
9/2/23
|
vs Fresno State
|
35-39
|
0-1
|
9/9/23
|
@ Virginia Tech
|
24-27
|
1-1
|
9/16/23
|
vs Syracuse
|
20-35
|
1-2
|
9/22/23
|
vs Wisconsin
|
17-38
|
1-3
|
9/30/23
|
vs Illnois
|
44-19
|
1-4
|
10/7/23
|
@ Iowa
|
14-20
|
2-4
|
10/14/23
|
vs Ohio State
|
7-41
|
2-5
|
10/28/23
|
@ Nebraska
|
14-31
|
2-6
|
11/4/23
|
@ Michigan
|
13-41
|
2-7
|
11/11/23
|
vs Minnesota
|
-
|
-
|
11/18/23
|
at Northwestern
|
-
|
-
|
11/25/23
|
vs Indiana
|
-
|
-
Players to Know
RB Devin Mockobee:
The former walk-on running back has been good for the Boilermakers this season with 562 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He also has 15 receptions for 98 yards.
RB Tyrone Tracy Jr:
Tracy Jr only has 71 carries this season but has made the most of his opportunities, collecting 5.4 yards per carry this season and totaling 386 yards and five touchdowns.
WR Deion Burks
The Boilermakers' top wide receiver, Burks has totaled 32 receptions for 469 yards and six touchdowns.
WR Abdur Rahmaan-Yaseen
Rahamaan-Yaseen has been battling injuries lately but when on the field, he's been productive with 25 receptions for 329 yards.
DB Dillon Thieneman
The freshman defensive back is one of the best defensive players in the entire Big Ten with 79 tackles including one tackle for a loss. He also has two pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and three interceptions.
DB Sanouss Kane
Kane has also been very good for the Boilermakers defensively, totaling 64 tackles including six tackles for a loss and one sack. He also has five pass deflections and one forced fumble.
LB Nic Scourton
Scourton has been a disruptive linebacker with 41 tackles, 12.0 tackles for a loss, and seven sacks. He also has one forced fumble.
LB Kydran Jenkins
Jenkins has been as disruptive as Scourton with 40 tackles, 12.5 tackles for a loss, and seven sacks.
