Coming off a heartbreaking 27-26 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini on Sunday, the Minnstoa Golden Gohpers will look to rebound this weekend on the road as they take on the Purdue Boilermakers in West Lafayette.

© Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports (© Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports)

Game/Broadcast details

Where: West Lafayette, Indiana Stadium: Ross-Ade Stadium (57,282) Time: 2:30 p.m. CT Television: NBC Odds: Minnesota -2.0 / Total: 43

A tough first year for Ryan Walters

When Purdue hired former Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters as their head coach, the Boilermakers administration was hoping Walters would be able to continue the success that Jeff Brohm brought to the program. That said, it has been a very tough first season for Walters and the Boilermakers. Through nine games, Purdue is 2-7 including 1-5 in conference play. Their lone win of the season was a 44-19 win over Illinois in October. Since that lone victory, Purdue is 0-4 with losses to Iowa, Ohio State, Nebraska, and Michigan. Their only other win this season came against Virginia Tech. Nothing has gone right for Purdue this season, posting the 111th-best scoring offense in the country averaging just under 21 points per game while also sporting the nation's 109th-ranked scoring defense, allowing over 31 points per contest. Last weekend, the Boilermakers lost to the top-3 ranked Michigan Wolverines 41-13.

Texas transfer Hudson Card struggling at quarterback

Last offseason, one of the hotter names in the transfer portal at quarterback was former Texas signal-caller Hudson Card. The Austin, Texas native this season has struggled for the Boilermakers completing 177-of-306 passing attempts (57.8%) for 1,861 yards and nine touchdowns. The junior, however, has also been turnover prone with eight interceptions thrown this season including three in his last two games. After starting the season off with three strong games against Fresno State, Virginia Tech, and Syracuse, Card has struggled over the last five games, posting a 50% completion percentage or less in three of four games while throwing for four touchdowns and five interceptions.

SCHEDULE AND RESULTS DATE Opponent Score Record 9/2/23 vs Fresno State 35-39 0-1 9/9/23 @ Virginia Tech 24-27 1-1 9/16/23 vs Syracuse 20-35 1-2 9/22/23 vs Wisconsin 17-38 1-3 9/30/23 vs Illnois 44-19 1-4 10/7/23 @ Iowa 14-20 2-4 10/14/23 vs Ohio State 7-41 2-5 10/28/23 @ Nebraska 14-31 2-6 11/4/23 @ Michigan 13-41 2-7 11/11/23 vs Minnesota - - 11/18/23 at Northwestern - - 11/25/23 vs Indiana - -

Players to Know