Minnesota vs UCLA Preview: Gophers Look to Build Momentum

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are coming off a big road win on Saturday afternoon against the Southern California Trojans in south central Los Angeles. Now, the Gophers will look to take the second game of their two-game West Coast road trip on Tuesday evening against the UCLA Bruins.
The Gophers enter Tuesday with a 13-12 record overall including 5-9 in conference play. With six games remaining in the regular season, the Gophers Big Ten Tournament hopes and potentially, Ben Johnson's job security weigh in the balance.
This season, the top 16 of the Big Ten's 18 teams will qualify for the Big Ten tournament. As of Tuesday morning, the Gophers are currently the 14th-ranked team with a 5-9 record. They have a two-game advantage on last-place Penn State (13-13, 3-12) and a one-and-half-game advantage on 17th-place Northwestern (13-13, 4-11). Notably, the Gophers have matchups with programs over the next few weeks.
UCLA in their first season with the conference currently owns a 19-7 record including 10-5 in conference play, well on their way to qualifying for the NCAA Tournament this March. The Bruins have been nearly unbeatable at Pauley Pavilion this season with a 15-1 home record, their lone loss of the season at home was to Michigan in early January, a 94-75 defeat. They have won five straight at Pauley Pavillion since that loss.
Additionally, UCLA enters Tuesday's game-winning eight of their last nine games. After falling last Tuesday to Illinois on the road, the Bruins bounced back for a close 72-68 road win over Indiana on Saturday.
How to Watch - Minnesota vs UCLA
TV: FS1 (Guy Haberman (play-by-play) and Don MacLean (analyst)
RADIO: KFAN 100.3 FM or iHeart App (Mike Grimm, Al Nolen)
WHO: UCLA Bruins (19-7, 10-5) vs Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-12, 5-9)
WHEN: 9:40 p.m. CT
WHERE: Pauley Pavillion - Los Angeles, California
Series History
This will be the seventh time that the Gophers and Bruins have ever met on the hardwood and their first meeting since 2013 when Minnesota defeated UCLA 83-63 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
In that win, Andre Hollins led the Gophers with 28 points, nine rebounds, and five assists while Austin Hollins contributed 16 points, seven assists, and four steals as well. Joe Coleman was clutch off the bench with 14 points of his own.
