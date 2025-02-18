Minnesota vs UCLA Preview: Gophers Look to Build Momentum

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are coming off a big road win on Saturday afternoon against the Southern California Trojans in south central Los Angeles. Now, the Gophers will look to take the second game of their two-game West Coast road trip on Tuesday evening against the UCLA Bruins.

The Gophers enter Tuesday with a 13-12 record overall including 5-9 in conference play. With six games remaining in the regular season, the Gophers Big Ten Tournament hopes and potentially, Ben Johnson's job security weigh in the balance.

This season, the top 16 of the Big Ten's 18 teams will qualify for the Big Ten tournament. As of Tuesday morning, the Gophers are currently the 14th-ranked team with a 5-9 record. They have a two-game advantage on last-place Penn State (13-13, 3-12) and a one-and-half-game advantage on 17th-place Northwestern (13-13, 4-11). Notably, the Gophers have matchups with programs over the next few weeks.