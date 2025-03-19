Minnesota Wrestling at the NCAA Championships: How to watch, odds, & more

(Photo by Minnesota's Gable Steveson reacts after his match at 285 pounds in the finals during the sixth session of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich)

On Thursday, the Minnesota Wrestling program will begin its pursuit of glory in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the Wells Fargo Center. The Gophers will crack the top 10 nationally this season after failing to do so last year with representatives in nine of 10 weight classes.



Of those nine wrestlers, six enter the NCAA Championships with top-10 seeding including Gable Steveson being the top-ranked wrestler at 285 and frreshman Max McEnelly earning the No. 3 seed. The Gophers this regular season were 10-2 overall including 6-2 in conference play.

HOW TO WATCH

WHEN: March 20 - March 22 WHERE: Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia, PA) TELEVISION: ESPN / ESPNU STREAMING: ESPN+

SCHEDULE:

Thursday, March 20 11 a.m.: Session I (First Round) – ESPNU

6 p.m.: Session II (Second Round/Wrestlebacks) – ESPN



Friday, March 21

11 a.m.: Session III (Quarterfinals/Wrestlebacks) – ESPNU

7 p.m.: Session IV (Semifinals/Blood Round) – ESPN2



Saturday, March 22

10 a.m.: Session V (Medal Round) – ESPNU

6 p.m.: Session VI (Championship Finals) – ESPN



BRACKETS

You can find the full NCAA Tournament Brackets, by clicking the link below. OFFICIAL BRACKET WITH SEEDING AND RECORDS

SEEDING

125: No. 19 Cooper Flynn

133: No. 22 Tyler Wells

141: No. 6 Vance VomBaur

157: No. 9 Tommy Askey

165: No. 10 Andrew Sparks

174: No. 28 Clayton Whiting

184: No. 3 Max McEnelly

197: No. 10 Isaiah Salazar

285: No. 1 Gable Steveson

OPENING MATCHUPS

125: No. 19 Cooper Flynn (MINN) vs No. 14 Spencer Moore (UNC)

133: No. 22 Tyler Wells (MINN) vs No. 11 Evan Frost (ISU)

141: No. 6 Vance VomBaur (MINN) vs No. 26 Greyson Clark (PUR)

157: No. 9 Tommy Askey (MINN) vs No. 24 Dylan Evans (PIT)

165: No. 10 Andrew Sparks (MINN) vs No. 23 Thomas Snipes (CIT)

174: No. 28 Clayton Whiting (MINN) vs No. 5 Simon Ruiz (Cornell)

184: No. 3 Max McEnelly (MINN) vs No. 30 Colin Fegley (LH)

197: No. 10 Isaiah Salazar (MINN) vs No. 23 Seth Shumate (OHST)

285: No. 1 Gable Steveson (MINN) vs No. 32 Stephan Monchery (APP) OR No. 33 Hayden Flipovich (PUR)

ODDS

TEAM ODDS: To win the national championship.... +4500 (7th) To finish second (winner without Penn State).... +650 (6th) To finish top 3.... +260 (6th) To finish top 5.... +100 (6th) Note: Penn State is the SIGNIFICANT favorite to win the national championship at +6000. Oddsmakers are offering "winner without Penn State" bets.

INDIVIDUAL ODDS TO WIN TITLE

125: No. 19 Cooper Flynn ... +4000 (19th)

133: No. 22 Tyler Wells... +4500 (22nd)

141: No. 6 Vance VomBaur... +1400 (7th)

157: No. 9 Tommy Askey... +1600 (8th)

165: No. 10 Andrew Sparks... +2500 (11th)

174: No. 28 Clayton Whiting... +7500 (25th)

184: No. 3 Max McEnelly... +800 (3rd)

197: No. 10 Isaiah Salazar... +2000 (12th)

285: No. 1 Gable Steveson... -800 (Favorite)