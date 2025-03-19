Published Mar 19, 2025
Minnesota Wrestling at the NCAA Championships: How to watch, odds, & more
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Gophers Nation
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsDylanCC

On Thursday, the Minnesota Wrestling program will begin its pursuit of glory in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the Wells Fargo Center. The Gophers will crack the top 10 nationally this season after failing to do so last year with representatives in nine of 10 weight classes.


Advertisement
CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

Of those nine wrestlers, six enter the NCAA Championships with top-10 seeding including Gable Steveson being the top-ranked wrestler at 285 and frreshman Max McEnelly earning the No. 3 seed. The Gophers this regular season were 10-2 overall including 6-2 in conference play.

HOW TO WATCH

WHEN: March 20 - March 22

WHERE: Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia, PA)

TELEVISION: ESPN / ESPNU

STREAMING: ESPN+

SCHEDULE:

Thursday, March 20

11 a.m.: Session I (First Round) – ESPNU
6 p.m.: Session II (Second Round/Wrestlebacks) – ESPN

Friday, March 21
11 a.m.: Session III (Quarterfinals/Wrestlebacks) – ESPNU
7 p.m.: Session IV (Semifinals/Blood Round) – ESPN2

Saturday, March 22
10 a.m.: Session V (Medal Round) – ESPNU
6 p.m.: Session VI (Championship Finals) – ESPN

BRACKETS

You can find the full NCAA Tournament Brackets, by clicking the link below.

OFFICIAL BRACKET WITH SEEDING AND RECORDS

SEEDING 

125: No. 19 Cooper Flynn
133: No. 22 Tyler Wells
141: No. 6 Vance VomBaur
157: No. 9 Tommy Askey
165: No. 10 Andrew Sparks
174: No. 28 Clayton Whiting
184: No. 3 Max McEnelly
197: No. 10 Isaiah Salazar
285: No. 1 Gable Steveson

OPENING MATCHUPS

125: No. 19 Cooper Flynn (MINN) vs No. 14 Spencer Moore (UNC)
133: No. 22 Tyler Wells (MINN) vs No. 11 Evan Frost (ISU)
141: No. 6 Vance VomBaur (MINN) vs No. 26 Greyson Clark (PUR)
157: No. 9 Tommy Askey (MINN) vs No. 24 Dylan Evans (PIT)
165: No. 10 Andrew Sparks (MINN) vs No. 23 Thomas Snipes (CIT)
174: No. 28 Clayton Whiting (MINN) vs No. 5 Simon Ruiz (Cornell)
184: No. 3 Max McEnelly (MINN) vs No. 30 Colin Fegley (LH)
197: No. 10 Isaiah Salazar (MINN) vs No. 23 Seth Shumate (OHST)
285: No. 1 Gable Steveson (MINN) vs No. 32 Stephan Monchery (APP) OR No. 33 Hayden Flipovich (PUR)

ODDS

TEAM ODDS:

To win the national championship.... +4500 (7th)

To finish second (winner without Penn State).... +650 (6th)

To finish top 3.... +260 (6th)

To finish top 5.... +100 (6th)

Note: Penn State is the SIGNIFICANT favorite to win the national championship at +6000. Oddsmakers are offering "winner without Penn State" bets.

INDIVIDUAL ODDS TO WIN TITLE

125: No. 19 Cooper Flynn ... +4000 (19th)
133: No. 22 Tyler Wells... +4500 (22nd)
141: No. 6 Vance VomBaur... +1400 (7th)
157: No. 9 Tommy Askey... +1600 (8th)
165: No. 10 Andrew Sparks... +2500 (11th)
174: No. 28 Clayton Whiting... +7500 (25th)
184: No. 3 Max McEnelly... +800 (3rd)
197: No. 10 Isaiah Salazar... +2000 (12th)
285: No. 1 Gable Steveson... -800 (Favorite)

============================

- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.

- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @RivalsDylanCC

- SUBSCRIBE to Gophers Nation