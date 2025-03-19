Minnesota Wrestling at the NCAA Championships: How to watch, odds, & more

On Thursday, the Minnesota Wrestling program will begin its pursuit of glory in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the Wells Fargo Center. The Gophers will crack the top 10 nationally this season after failing to do so last year with representatives in nine of 10 weight classes.
Of those nine wrestlers, six enter the NCAA Championships with top-10 seeding including Gable Steveson being the top-ranked wrestler at 285 and frreshman Max McEnelly earning the No. 3 seed. The Gophers this regular season were 10-2 overall including 6-2 in conference play.
HOW TO WATCH
WHEN: March 20 - March 22
WHERE: Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia, PA)
TELEVISION: ESPN / ESPNU
STREAMING: ESPN+
SCHEDULE:
Thursday, March 20
11 a.m.: Session I (First Round) – ESPNU
6 p.m.: Session II (Second Round/Wrestlebacks) – ESPN
Friday, March 21
11 a.m.: Session III (Quarterfinals/Wrestlebacks) – ESPNU
7 p.m.: Session IV (Semifinals/Blood Round) – ESPN2
Saturday, March 22
10 a.m.: Session V (Medal Round) – ESPNU
6 p.m.: Session VI (Championship Finals) – ESPN
BRACKETS
You can find the full NCAA Tournament Brackets, by clicking the link below.
SEEDING
125: No. 19 Cooper Flynn
133: No. 22 Tyler Wells
141: No. 6 Vance VomBaur
157: No. 9 Tommy Askey
165: No. 10 Andrew Sparks
174: No. 28 Clayton Whiting
184: No. 3 Max McEnelly
197: No. 10 Isaiah Salazar
285: No. 1 Gable Steveson
OPENING MATCHUPS
125: No. 19 Cooper Flynn (MINN) vs No. 14 Spencer Moore (UNC)
133: No. 22 Tyler Wells (MINN) vs No. 11 Evan Frost (ISU)
141: No. 6 Vance VomBaur (MINN) vs No. 26 Greyson Clark (PUR)
157: No. 9 Tommy Askey (MINN) vs No. 24 Dylan Evans (PIT)
165: No. 10 Andrew Sparks (MINN) vs No. 23 Thomas Snipes (CIT)
174: No. 28 Clayton Whiting (MINN) vs No. 5 Simon Ruiz (Cornell)
184: No. 3 Max McEnelly (MINN) vs No. 30 Colin Fegley (LH)
197: No. 10 Isaiah Salazar (MINN) vs No. 23 Seth Shumate (OHST)
285: No. 1 Gable Steveson (MINN) vs No. 32 Stephan Monchery (APP) OR No. 33 Hayden Flipovich (PUR)
ODDS
TEAM ODDS:
To win the national championship.... +4500 (7th)
To finish second (winner without Penn State).... +650 (6th)
To finish top 3.... +260 (6th)
To finish top 5.... +100 (6th)
Note: Penn State is the SIGNIFICANT favorite to win the national championship at +6000. Oddsmakers are offering "winner without Penn State" bets.
INDIVIDUAL ODDS TO WIN TITLE
125: No. 19 Cooper Flynn ... +4000 (19th)
133: No. 22 Tyler Wells... +4500 (22nd)
141: No. 6 Vance VomBaur... +1400 (7th)
157: No. 9 Tommy Askey... +1600 (8th)
165: No. 10 Andrew Sparks... +2500 (11th)
174: No. 28 Clayton Whiting... +7500 (25th)
184: No. 3 Max McEnelly... +800 (3rd)
197: No. 10 Isaiah Salazar... +2000 (12th)
285: No. 1 Gable Steveson... -800 (Favorite)
