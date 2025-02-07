New York Jets to hire Gophers RB coach Nic McKissic-Luke

The New York Jets are set to hire Nick McKissic-Luke to take over the same position. While the hiring has not officially been made, McKissic-Luke's profile has been removed from the Minnesota athletics website.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are set to lose another assistant coach. After already saying goodbye to defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman and defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere, the Gophers are now likely to say goodbye to running backs coach Nic McKissic-Luke.

McKissic-Luke will leave the program after being with the Gophers for two seasons. He was hired by the Gophers in January of 2023 following the departure of then running backs coach Kenni Burns, who took the Kent State head coaching position.

Prior to his time with the Gophers, McKissic-Luke spent time at Benedict College, South Dakota State, Youngstown STate, and Northern Illinois.

Under his direction, the Gohpers running back room has been productive even despite struggling with injuries in 2023. In the 2023 season, the Gophers had a pair of running backs topple the 500-yard mark including then true freshman Darius Taylor rushing for 799 yards in six games. Walk-on Jordan Nubin was also productive with 127 carries for 559 yards and three touchdowns.

In 2024, Taylor just finished shy of 1,000 rushing yards with 986 but did have 1,336 yards from scrimmage as well as 12 touchdowns. Sixth-year running back Marcus Major was also reliable when his number was called with 78 carries for 352 yards and totaled 496 yards from scrimmage.







