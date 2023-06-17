Minnesota earlier on Saturday landed top offensive line recruit Nathan Roy but the Golden Gophers were not done. A little while later Novia Scotia (CN) native Mauricio Hinds , who currently plays his high school football in Florida, announced his commitment to the program.

Hinds was a prospect that TGR highlighted earlier this weekend of prospects we believe Minnesota could land this weekend while on an official visit.

The 6-foot-5 offensive tackle prospect who is out of Clearwater Academy International in Clearwater, Florida committed to the Gophers over Arizona, Duke, Georgia Tech, Temple, UCF, and Wake Forest among others. He previously visited Arizona earlier this month and was originally scheduled to visit UCF next weekend, but now committed to the Gophers that visit will not be taking place.

Hinds is the Gophers' 21st commitment in the 2024 recruiting class that currently ranks ninth in the country. The Gophers were even higher on Saturday before the Florida Gators jumped them in the recruiting rankings after picking up a string of commitments.

Along with Hinds and Roy, Minnesota is also hosting offensive line targets Caleb Pyfrom and Brent Carroll this weekend.