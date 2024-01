Former Fresno State signal caller and Minnesota commitment Logan Fife will be continuing his career at Montana who recently finished as the FCS's runner-ups, losing to South Dakota State in the FCS Championship game.

According to Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney, the Gophers were one of the first teams quickly in contact with Laguna Beach (CA) quarterback Jackson Kollock after he decommitted from Washington over the weekend. The Rivals250 quarterback backed off his commitment following the departure of Huskies' head coach Kalen DeBoer to Alabama.Cal, San Diego State, Rice, and UNLV were in contact as well per Gorney.