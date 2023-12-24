Welcome into today's Christmas Eve Recruiting Rouser as we look at three brief recruiting notes from the last few days for Minnesota Golden Gohpers football.

Washington native and Idaho standout Xe'Ree Alexander recently entered the transfer portal and the 6-foot-2, 215-pounder has received a ton of interest in the portal rather quickly. One of those programs interested is the Gophers, offering him on Friday.

The freshman linebacker recorded 75 tackles including four tackles for loss, one pass deflection, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery this season for the Vandals. Other schools to offer include Washington State, Cal, Oregon State, Montana State, Kansas, UConn, UCF, Louisiana Tech, and the Washington Huskies who are the likely favorite for Alexander.

After entering the transfer portal earlier this month with three years of eligibility remaining, Cristian Driver, the son of Green Bay Packers legend Donald Driver reported a pair of offers on Saturday from the Gophers as well as UMass.

Driver started as a safety with the Nittany Lions before moving to wide receiver last year. With Penn State, he appeared in 10 games over the last two seasons including six games this season, recording one reception for eight yards.