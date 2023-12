Don't look now but the early signing period is just one week away with prospects being able to sign with their respective programs starting next Wednesday (12/20) and carrying through Friday (12/23). With that, P.J. Fleck and the Golden Gophers are working hard on securing their 2024 recruiting class, something that has proven to be difficult over the last several weeks while also recruiting the transfer portal. Not to mention that P.J. Fleck now is searching for his next defensive coordinator following Joe Rossi's departure to Michigan State.