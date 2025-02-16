STATS DON'T LIE: Minnesota 69, USC 66

The Minnesota Golden Gophers picked up a thrilling 69-66 victory on the road on Saturday afternoon against the USC Trojans. After trailing 24-10 midway through the first period, the Gophers used a big second half from Lu'Cye Patterson en route to their 13th win of the season.

164: Despite the victory, Minnesota led on Saturday for just 164 seconds. USC would lead for the entirety of the first half and the Gophers would not take their first lead of the contest until the 7:16 mark of the first half. The lead would be short-lived with USC tracking the lead back at 4:43 but the Gophers would get the last laugh, taking the lead with just 13 seconds remaining en route to their 69-66 win.

33.3%: After a strong first half shooting-wise for USC in which the Trojans hit 54.2% from the floor, MInnesota's defense was much more stifling in the second half. The Gophers kept the Trojans to just 33.3% shooting in the second half, a big reason that Ben Johnson's program was able to come back and ultimately take the game.

27: It was a big day for the Gophers' bench, particularly that of Isaac Asuma and Frank Mitchell. Combined, the two had 27 points for the Gophers while coming off the bench in the win. Freshman guard Isaac Asuma was a huge factor in the first half with a team-leading 10 points while Mithcell had nine points and nine rebounds in the second half, including a pair of clutch rebounds resulting in second-chance points in the final 90 seconds of the game.

25: Lu'Cye Patterson's 25 points on Saturday was his season-high, eclipsing a 24-point outing he had last time the Gophers took the court against Illinois on February 8. The Charlotte transfer now has four 20+ point performances on the season.

15: From the 12:46 mark of the second half to the 6:47 mark, the Gophers went on an extended 15-3 run against the Trojans which turned an eight-point USC lead at the time into a three-point lead for Minnesota.

14: USC committed 14 turnovers on Saturday with the Gophers creating 10 steals. The 14 turnovers are tied for the second most by the Gophers this season. Their 10 steals are tied for the most, matching their effort from an 82-67 loss to Indiana in early December.

8: Minnesota finished the game on an 8-0 run over the last 1:13 of the contest thanks to a pair of Frank Mitchell second-chance efforts and four Lu'Cye Patterson free throws.

7: Gophers' star forward/center Dawson Garcia was kept to just seven points on Saturday, his second-lowest total of the season. It was the fourth time in 25 games that an opponent kept Garcia under 10 points and notably, it is the first time this season that the Gophers were able to win the game despite the struggles from their star.

6: Minnesota did a great job of controlling the boards on both ends on Saturday, winning the total rebound battle 36-27. That being said, the Gophers kept USC in the game with just offensive rebounds which resulted in five second-chance points. For comparison, the Gophers had 13 offensive rebounds and 12 second-chance points. The boards have been an issue at times throughout this season for the Gophers but they were strong in that aspect on Saturday afternoon.

5: Not only were the Gophers dominant on the boards but they were great at the bottom of the basket defensively on Saturday. In the win, the Gophers kept USC to just 5-for-15 when it came to layups, a 33.3% shooting percentage. A tremendous number if you're a fan of the Gophers, and a disastrous number if you're a USC fan.