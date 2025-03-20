Three-star WR Rico Blassingame commits to Minnesota

Blassingame is a prospect that we noted last month that the Gophers were in the driver's seat for , after making a trip to campus for a junior day in early February.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have secured their fifth commitment of the 2026 recruiting cycle as three-star wide receiver prospect Rico Blassingame, a standout at Tolleson Union High School in Tolleson, Arizona, announced his pledge to the Gophers on Thursday evening.

Blassingame chose Minnesota over nearly two dozen scholarship offers, including Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, New Mexico, North Carolina, Purdue, Texas A&M, UCF, UConn, UNLV, Utah State, UTEP, Washington, and Wisconsin.

He is the first pass-catcher to commit to Minnesota in this recruiting cycle and the third offensive recruit to join the class, alongside three-star quarterback Owen Lansu and four-star offensive lineman Andrew Trout.

A crucial factor in Blassingame’s decision was the bond he formed with Gophers wide receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator Matt Simon.

"It’s great since he came up last spring and offered. He’s stayed in contact very well, even throughout the busy season," Blassingame told Gophers Nation about his relationship with Simon. "And when he came out to see me, that bond was just as I thought. I could see myself playing for him."

In the 2024 season, Blassingame recorded 53 receptions for 690 yards and five touchdowns, including three 100-yard games. His standout performance came against Agua Fria High School in late September, where he hauled in five catches for 150 yards.With Blassingame's commitment, Minnesota holds five total commitments in their 2026 recruiting class as he joins the aforementioned Owen Lansu and Andrew Trout as well as defensive prospects in defensive end Howie Johnson and safety commitment Justin Hopkins. Minnesota's class is currently ranked 33rd nationally.