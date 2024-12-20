Transfer Outlook: RB Cole Cabana

(Photo by © Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Over the weekend, the Minnesota Golden Gophers landed a trio of running backs including Michigan transfer and former Rivals250 prospect Cole Cabana. Below, Gophers Nation takes a look at Cabana's career thus far, how he fits the Gophers roster, and what expectations should be for the Michigan native.

CAREER OVERVIEW

A four-star prospect out of Dexter High School in Eastern Michigan, there were high expectations for Cabana when he enrolled in Ann Arbor two years ago. During his phenomenal high school career, Cabana recorded nearly 5,800 all-purpose yards and 79 touchdowns including 2,400 all-purpose yards and 36 touchdowns as a senior. The former Rivals250 prospect picked the Wolverines over nearly two dozen offers including Boston College, Cincinnati, Liberty, Louisville, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Syracuse, and West Virginia.

However, in his short time in Ann Arbor, Cabana struggled to find a role, in part due to being banged up a handful of times. Combine the injuries with an already deep running back room for the Wolverines. During his time with the Wolverines, the Michigan native recorded two career carries for six yards.

HOW DOES CABANA FIT THE ROSTER