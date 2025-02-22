Two Minnesota Players Make College Sports Network Top 100 Returners

A pair of Minnesota Golden Gophers' football standouts are considered among the top-100 returning players in college football according to the College Sports Network. On Saturday morning, College Sports Network released its top 100 returning players for the 2025 season.
Minnesota running back Darius Taylor comes in at No. 66 in the rankings. The former four-star running back has been a thrilling back for Gophers fans to watch over the last two seasons, totaling 343 carries for 1,785 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also has 65 career receptions for 350 yards and an additional pair of touchdowns.
This past fall, Taylor played in 12 of 13 games for the Gophers, only missing their season-opening against North Carolina. Despite poor run blocking from the Minnesota offensive line throughout the season, Taylor was still able to manage 4.8 yards per carry and totaled 986 rushing yards on 205 carries with 10 touchdowns. He also was a huge part of the Gophers' passing attack with 54 receptions for 350 yards and a pair of scores.
One of the few second-year players on the list, Perich comes in at No. 20 nationally and the third highest ranked safety only behind Ohio State's Caleb Downs (No. 3) and Oregon's Dillon Thieneman (No. 18).
As a true freshman, Perich recorded 46 total tackles including 28 solo tackles while also totaling three tackles for loss, five interceptions, three pass deflections, and one forced fumble.
The Esko, Minnesota native will be expected to be a leader of the Gophers' defense in 2025 as he looks to continue to establish his status as one of the coutnry's top players.
============================
