Two Minnesota Players Make College Sports Network Top 100 Returners

A pair of Minnesota Golden Gophers' football standouts are considered among the top-100 returning players in college football according to the College Sports Network. On Saturday morning, College Sports Network released its top 100 returning players for the 2025 season.

Minnesota running back Darius Taylor comes in at No. 66 in the rankings. The former four-star running back has been a thrilling back for Gophers fans to watch over the last two seasons, totaling 343 carries for 1,785 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also has 65 career receptions for 350 yards and an additional pair of touchdowns.

This past fall, Taylor played in 12 of 13 games for the Gophers, only missing their season-opening against North Carolina. Despite poor run blocking from the Minnesota offensive line throughout the season, Taylor was still able to manage 4.8 yards per carry and totaled 986 rushing yards on 205 carries with 10 touchdowns. He also was a huge part of the Gophers' passing attack with 54 receptions for 350 yards and a pair of scores.