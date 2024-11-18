Published Nov 18, 2024
WATCH: Gable Steveson, Brandon Eggum discusses Steveson's return
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Gophers Nation
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsDylanCC

Watch as NCAA and Olympic champion wrestler Gable Steveson alongside Minnesota head wrestling coach Brandon Eggum discusses Steveson's return to Minnesota ahead of his season debut on Sunday against Campbell.

