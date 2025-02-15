West Coast Gophers: Minnesota looks for win over USC on Saturday

Only seven games remain in the Minnesota Golden Gophers' 2024-25 men's basketball regular season. The Gophers losers of three of their last four games will look to get back on track to finish the season on Saturday afternoon in Los Angeles when they take on the USC Trojans.
The matchup is the first of a pair of West Coast games for the Gophers as they'll also take on No. 24 UCLA on Tuesday. The Gophers enter the matchup with a 12-12 overall record and 4-9 in Big Ten play, currently sitting 15th in the conference.
USC under first-year head coach Eric Musselman is 14-10 and 6-7 in Big Ten play, they are 2-2 in their last four games but are coming off a big 92-67 win over Penn State on Tuesday. The Trojans own an 11-6 record this season on their home court at the Galen Center.
How to Watch - Minnesota vs USC
TV: BigBTN (Cory Provus (play-by-play) and Shon Morris (analyst)
RADIO: KFAN 100.3 FM or iHeart App (Mike Grimm, Al Nolen)
WHO: USC Trojans (14-10, 6-7) vs Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-12, 4-9)
WHEN: 3:00 p.m. CT
WHERE: Williams Arena - Minneapolis, Minnesota
Series History
This will be just the seventh meeting between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and USC Trojans with the Gophers holding a 4-2 advantage all-time. The last time these two teams were in December of 2012, a 71-57 win for the Gophers at Williams Arena.
