West Coast Gophers: Minnesota looks for win over USC on Saturday

Only seven games remain in the Minnesota Golden Gophers' 2024-25 men's basketball regular season. The Gophers losers of three of their last four games will look to get back on track to finish the season on Saturday afternoon in Los Angeles when they take on the USC Trojans.

The matchup is the first of a pair of West Coast games for the Gophers as they'll also take on No. 24 UCLA on Tuesday. The Gophers enter the matchup with a 12-12 overall record and 4-9 in Big Ten play, currently sitting 15th in the conference.

USC under first-year head coach Eric Musselman is 14-10 and 6-7 in Big Ten play, they are 2-2 in their last four games but are coming off a big 92-67 win over Penn State on Tuesday. The Trojans own an 11-6 record this season on their home court at the Galen Center.

How to Watch - Minnesota vs USC

TV: BigBTN (Cory Provus (play-by-play) and Shon Morris (analyst)

RADIO: KFAN 100.3 FM or iHeart App (Mike Grimm, Al Nolen)

WHO: USC Trojans (14-10, 6-7) vs Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-12, 4-9)

WHEN: 3:00 p.m. CT

WHERE: Williams Arena - Minneapolis, Minnesota

Series History

This will be just the seventh meeting between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and USC Trojans with the Gophers holding a 4-2 advantage all-time. The last time these two teams were in December of 2012, a 71-57 win for the Gophers at Williams Arena.

RANKINGS COMPARISON

MinnesotaRankingUSC

92

KenPom

56

91

ESPN BPI

53

101

Haslametrics

51

95

NET

61

86

T-Rank

46

STAT COMPARISON

MinnesotaSTATUSC

69.0

Points Per Game

77.0

44.8%

FG %

48.4%

32.9%

3-Pt FG %

35.%

15.8

Assists Per Game

15.7

10.2

Off. Rebounds per game

8.3

33.5

Total Rebounds per game

31.7

23.3

Def. Rebounds per game

23.3

6.0

Steals per game

6.1

5.0

Blocks per game

2.8

1.028

Offensive Efficiency

1.087

1.038

Defensive Efficiency

1.031

67.2

Tempo

70.9

PROJECTED LINEUPS

MinnesotaPOSUSC

Mike Mitchell

G/G

Desmond Claude

Lu'Cye Patterson

G/G

Chibuzo Agbo

Femi Odukale

G/G

Wesley Yates

Parker Fox

F/F

Saint Thomas

Dawson Garcia

F/F

Josh Cohen

