West Coast Gophers: Minnesota looks for win over USC on Saturday

Only seven games remain in the Minnesota Golden Gophers' 2024-25 men's basketball regular season. The Gophers losers of three of their last four games will look to get back on track to finish the season on Saturday afternoon in Los Angeles when they take on the USC Trojans.

The matchup is the first of a pair of West Coast games for the Gophers as they'll also take on No. 24 UCLA on Tuesday. The Gophers enter the matchup with a 12-12 overall record and 4-9 in Big Ten play, currently sitting 15th in the conference.