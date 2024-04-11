Last month, the Minnesota Golden Gophers picked up their first commitment of the 2025 recruiting cycle when Georgia defensive back Zack Harden decided to end his recruitment while on an unofficial visit to the program.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Harden picked the Gophers over offers from Auburn, Arkansas, Duke, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan State, Ole Miss, South Florida, and Vanderbilt.

But what are the Gophers getting in Harden? Gophers Nation takes a look below.