Minnesota Guard Isaac Asuma to Return for 2025-26 Season

Minnesota guard Isaac Asuma, who just finished up his true freshman season with the Golden Gophers, has announced that he is returning to the Golden Gophers for the 2025-26 season.
"Minnesota is home, can't wait to get started building for next season," Asuma said in a post on X announcing his return. The Cherry, Minnesota native was one of three remaining scholarship players on the Gophers' roster, joining senior guard Brennan Rigsby and forward Grayson Grove.
Neither Rigsby nor Grove have announced their decisions as of the time of writing.
Asuma was a three-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle according to Rivals and chose Minnesota over offers from butler, Hampton, Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska, TCU, and Xavier.
In his true freshman season with the Gophers, Asuma played in all 32 games, averaging 24.7 minutes per contest. He averaged 5.6 points and 2.9 rebounds per game in those 32 contests while shooting 43.7% from the field and 35.7% from three-point range.
His best performance of the season was an 18-point game in early January against Ohio State in which he was 7-of-11 from the field, including 3-of-4 from three-point range. In total he had six double-digit scoring efforts on the season, four of which came in Big Ten play.
