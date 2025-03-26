Minnesota Guard Isaac Asuma to Return for 2025-26 Season

Minnesota guard Isaac Asuma , who just finished up his true freshman season with the Golden Gophers, has announced that he is returning to the Golden Gophers for the 2025-26 season.

"Minnesota is home, can't wait to get started building for next season," Asuma said in a post on X announcing his return. The Cherry, Minnesota native was one of three remaining scholarship players on the Gophers' roster, joining senior guard Brennan Rigsby and forward Grayson Grove.

Neither Rigsby nor Grove have announced their decisions as of the time of writing.

Asuma was a three-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle according to Rivals and chose Minnesota over offers from butler, Hampton, Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska, TCU, and Xavier.

