Minnesota Safety Target Jordan Lampkins Announces Commitment Date

Minnesota safety target Jordan Lampkins has announced a commitment date. The Bollingbrook, Illinois native will be making his college decision on June 18, he announced on X, Tuesday evening.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound safety will be making his decision following his pair of offiical visits on June 6 to Bowling Green and June 13 to Minnesota. It is the only official visits that the Illinois standout is taking this cycle, at least at this time. Beyond his offer from the Gophers and Falcons, Lampkins also holds offers from Sacramento State, Toledo, and Wake Forest.



What Lampkins Said About His Minnesota Offer

"It means a lot," Lampkins said about his offer from Minnesota earlier this month. "All the work I’ve been putting in is finally paying off, and I'm just thankful for all the opportunities I'm getting," he added. "I think the program is going in the right direction and is something i can see myself being a part of in the future." Lampkins also told Gophers Nation that he is looking forward to meeting the rest of the Gophers coaching staff and checking out campus for the first time on his official visit.