Gophers Stars Koi Perich, Anthony Smith Named to Lott Watch List

The Lott Trophy is annually awarded to the nation's top defensive player who also exhibits the charcateristics of its namesake Ronnie Lott. Also known as the Lott IMPACT Trophy, IMPACT is an acronym for the six characteristics that the Lott Award committe considers; Intregity, Maturity Performance, Academics, Community, and Tenacity.

A pair of Minnesota Golden Gophers star defenders, safety Koi Perich and defensive lineman Anthony Smith, have been named to the 2025 Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List. On Wednesday, 42 players from across the country were selected.

This fall, Perich and Smith are expected to be among the leaders of a retooled Gophers' defense.

Perich entering his sophomore season had a tremendous true freshman campaign for the Gophers, recording 46 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and five intereceptions while earning All-Big Ten First Team and Second-Team All-American selections. He was also an All-Big Ten second team selection as a return specialist for the Gophers as he 9.4 yards per punt return and 19.2 yards per kick return.

Defneisve end Anthony Smith had a breakout 2025 campaign of his own with 27 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and six sacks in 13 games. He also had one forced fumble and blocked a field goal. He earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mentions for his performance. Over the course of his first three seasons on the field with the Gophers, Smith has 43 career tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, and seven sacks.

Minnesota will begin their 2025 season on August 28 against the Buffalo Bulls.