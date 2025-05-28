2026 RB Damon Ferguson looking forward to OV with Minnesota

Ferguson visited the Gophers in April, but this time is looking to get an in-depth look at the program while hoping to spend more time with current players and coaches.

Three-star Milford Mill (Baltimore, MD.) running back Damon Ferguson is set to take his official visit to Minnesota this weekend.

"I’m looking forward to being around the guys and getting to know more about the coaches," Ferguson said. "My visit (in April) was a little over 24 hours, so I’m looking forward to seeing more about Minnesota."

"The visit went great," Ferguson said. "We had a great conversation and It went great with my parents as well. This was the second time he’s come in the last few weeks because he stopped past my track meet as well. I talk to Coach E all the time and he’s always been upfront and honest with me every time."

The relationship between the two has grown over time, with Ferguson saying he appreciates Coach Everett for being direct with him during his process.

Ferguson has enjoyed many aspects of Minnesota's program while gaining a feel for the Gophers over time. He has been intrigued by the passion of head coach P.J. Fleck and has also been inspired by the success of former running back Mohamed Ibrahim, a fellow Baltimore who Ferguson has known since his young childhood.

"Meeting coach Fleck was cool," said Ferguson. "He seems to be the same passionate guy I’ve seen on TV. I’ve watched Minnesota from afar because of Mohamed Ibrahim, whom I've known since I was very young."

Ferguson has already taken an OV to Indiana and is also slated to take officials to Pittsburgh, Virginia, and Michigan State.

After his officials, Ferguson said he will then look to make a decision this summer, but that it will come after he takes all of his OVs.

Ferguson commended all of the schools and coaches who have been recruiting him and said he is looking forward to the weekend in Minneapolis.

"My parents want me to get a feel for where I will be the next 3-5 years after I graduate," Ferguson said. " Regarding who’s separated themselves, it’s been tough because every coach has been amazing and honest for the most part. Unfortunately, I won’t be able to visit all of the schools that offered, but my dad and I have traveled more the 7,000 miles to make sure I visited a lot of schools and some more than others. Coach E has done a great job of getting me more information about Minnesota anytime I ask, and I’m looking forward to the official visit."

Ferguson is one of the staff's primary running back targets. As a junior, Ferguson racked up 1,341 yards on the ground with 16 touchdowns on 105 carries for a 12.8 yards per carry average.