Minnesota Football Official Visit Profile: TE Roman Voss

Next up in our series is the top in-state talent, four-star athlete Roman Voss. While ranked as an athlete (No. 14 ATH on Rivals), the Jackson County Central Senior talent is being recruited by the Gophers as a tight end with Eric Koehler and Greg Harbaugh Jr leading his recruitment.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers will be holding their first of two big official visit weekends this week, and Gophers Nation is going to break down the recruitments of each uncommitted official visitor making their way to Minneapolis.

A phenomenal athlete, Voss does it all for Jackson County Central, playing quarteback, tight end, linebacker, and safety. However from a size (6-foot-4, 215-pounds) and athleticism perspective, tight end is Voss's most likely position at the collegiate position.

Over the last year, Voss has risen up the rankings and has emegered as one of the country's top overall athletes, his testing numbers backing up the hype.

- 40-yard dash: 4.66 seconds

- Shuttle: 4.28 seconds

- Broad jump: 9'7''

- Vertical jump: 31''

- Bench press: 260 lbs



- Squat: 455 lbs

- Deadlift: 460 lbs

He also has a 4.66 forty-yard, a 4.28 shuttle, a 9'7'' broad jump, and 31'' inch vertical. Voss has also shown off impressive strength with a 260 bench, 455 squat, and 460 deadlift.

With those numbers, its easy to see why Voss is considered one of the top athletes in the country and was so highly sought after.