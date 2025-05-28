Minnesota Top S Target Jayden McGregory Announces Decision Date

(Photo by Jansen Coburn/Inside Nebraska)

Minnesota Football top safety target Jayden McGregory announced on Wednesday eening that he has set a decision date for July 7. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound prospect out Valley High School in West Des Moines, Iowa will decide beween the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Missouri Tigers, Louisville Cardinals, and Kansas Jayhawks. The three-star prospect has official visits scheduled to each of the four programs. Notable programs that did not make the cut for McGregory include Georgia, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Arkansas, Florida State, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Nebraska, SMU, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.

Minnesota's Involvement

McGregory picked up an offer from the Gophers last July, the second offer in his recruitment at the time only behind Iowa State. The Cyclones received more visits from McGregory than any other program but did not make the cut for the three-star prospect. Since his offer in July, McGregory made three unoffiical visits to Minnesota, one for a game day visit in October, a visit in January, and a spring practice visit in April. He'll now make the first official visit of his recruitment this upcoming weekend as he makes his way to Minneapolis.

Upcoming Official Visits

After visiting the Gophers this upcoming weekend, McGregory will make trips to Missouri, Kansas, and Louisville over the course of the next three weeks, all official visits. - Missouri: June 6

- Kansas: June 13

- Louisville: June 20

