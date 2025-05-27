Minnesota Official Visit Profile: RB Damon Ferguson

The Minnesota Golden Gophers will be holding their first of two big official visit weekends this week, and Gophers Nation is going to break down the recruitments of each uncommitted official visitor making their way to Minneapolis.

Today, we start with three-star athlete and Minnesota running back target Damon Ferguson. A standout at Milford Mill Academy in Baltimore, Maryland, Ferguson was offered by the Gophers in February and has worked his way into being one of the program's top running back targets.

The Gophers notably do hold one running back commitment in their 2026 recruiting class from Pennsylvania standout Ezekiel Bates. But as the program usually does, they'll look to take multiple running backs this cycle.