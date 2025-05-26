Minnesota Football: Who's Visiting for May 30 Official Visit Weekend?

The Minnesota Golden Gophers, for the first time this cycle, will host official visitors on campus as they look to expand their 2026 recruiting class. This first weekend of official visitors will feature many of the Gophers' top remaining targets in the cycle.

The Gophers are heading into next weekend with 10 commitments in their 2026 class, which currently ranks top-40 in the Rivals team recruiting rankings.

Under P.J. Fleck, Minnesota is usually efficient with its early official visits. Last year, after their first official visit weekend, the Gophers would land four commitments the next day from WR Bradley Martino, OL Nick Spence, LB Nathan Cleveland, and CB Naiim Parrish.