Minnesota Football: Who's Visiting for May 30 Official Visit Weekend?

The Minnesota Golden Gophers, for the first time this cycle, will host official visitors on campus as they look to expand their 2026 recruiting class. This first weekend of official visitors will feature many of the Gophers' top remaining targets in the cycle.
The Gophers are heading into next weekend with 10 commitments in their 2026 class, which currently ranks top-40 in the Rivals team recruiting rankings.
Under P.J. Fleck, Minnesota is usually efficient with its early official visits. Last year, after their first official visit weekend, the Gophers would land four commitments the next day from WR Bradley Martino, OL Nick Spence, LB Nathan Cleveland, and CB Naiim Parrish.
Currently, we have 16 uncommitted prospects on tap to visit Minnesota this weekend. Notably, two expected official visitors recently eliminated the Gophers from contention in Arizona offensive lineman Aaron Thomas, who announced a top five that didn't feature the Gophers, as well as tight end Mason Bonner, who committed to Michigan. They will not be featured on the official visit list below.
Below, Gophers Nation will provide a quick glance at each of this weekend's official visitors, while over the course of the week, we'll go in-depth on a select handful of prospects.