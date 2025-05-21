2026 OL Malachi Joyner Schedules Official Visit to Minnesota

Minnesota offensive line coach Brian Callahan continues to expand his offensive line board, and on Tuesday, the Gophers extended an offer to Arizona three-star interior offensive lineman Malachi Joyner .

The offer continues a strong run for a 6-foot-4, 300-pound prospect in his recruitment, as the Gophers are the eighth program since the end of April to offer Joyner. His offer sheet now includes notable offers from Arizona, Boise State, and Oregon State. Shortly after receiving the offer from the Gophers, Joyner and Minnesota were able to get plans settled away for the Arizona talent to make an official visit to Minneapolis on May 30.

Joyner is the second interior offensive lineman to schedule an official visit to Minneapolis, joining Cherry Creek (CO) standout Oliver Miller. However, Miller committed to Kansas State recently and is not expected to take that visit on May 30.

Minnesota is also expected to host commitment Andrew Trout on May 30, as well as Oklahoma target Daniel McMorris and Utah standout Mataalii Benjamin. Gophers Nation recently provided updates on McMorris's recruitment here.