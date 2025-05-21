BYU Commit DL P.J. Takitaki Schedules Official Visit to Minnesota

https://n.rivals.com/content/prospects/2026/pj-takitaki-322429 Minnesota has scheduled an official visit with Utah defensive end / edge defender P.J. Takitaki. The 6-foot-2.5 Takitaki has been committed to BYU since mid-December. On top of his offer from BYU, the Utah defender also holds offers from California, San Diego State, Colorado State, and New Mexico.

The interest from the Gophers is new for Takitaki, as he picked up an offer from the program over the weekend before scheduling his official visit on Tuesday. He'll be on campus for the Gophers' second official visit weekend of the summer on June 13.

Takitaki is one of four defensive line prospects who are scheduled to visit Minnesota on the June 13 weekend, joining defensive end targets Julian Manson and Josiah Anyansi as well as defensive tackle target Jeremiah Benson.