BYU Commit DL P.J. Takitaki Schedules Official Visit to Minnesota

https://n.rivals.com/content/prospects/2026/pj-takitaki-322429Minnesota has scheduled an official visit with Utah defensive end / edge defender P.J. Takitaki. The 6-foot-2.5 Takitaki has been committed to BYU since mid-December. On top of his offer from BYU, the Utah defender also holds offers from California, San Diego State, Colorado State, and New Mexico.
The interest from the Gophers is new for Takitaki, as he picked up an offer from the program over the weekend before scheduling his official visit on Tuesday. He'll be on campus for the Gophers' second official visit weekend of the summer on June 13.
Takitaki is one of four defensive line prospects who are scheduled to visit Minnesota on the June 13 weekend, joining defensive end targets Julian Manson and Josiah Anyansi as well as defensive tackle target Jeremiah Benson.
Last fall for Lehi High School, Takitaki recorded 58 total tackles including 11 tackles for loss and nine sacks.
The Gophers currently hold one defensive line commitment in their 2026 recruiting class from Forest Lake (MN) standout Howie Johnson. The Gophers class as a whole currently holds 10 commitments.
