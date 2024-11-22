Which Golden Gophers are playing in their final home game on Saturday?

(Photo by Oct 26, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Daniel Jackson (9) celebrates his touchdown against the Maryland Terrapins during the first half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Matt Krohn-Imagn Images)

Saturday afternoon's contest between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions will mark the final home contest for nearly 20 Golden Gopher standouts. As of Friday, 19 Gophers are expected to walk on Saturday during the senior day festivities. Of those 19 Gophers, 16 are playing in their final year of eligibility while three Gophers do have one year of potential eligibility remaining if they choose to do so. Below, Gophers Nation takes a look at the 19 Gophers that are partaking in Saturday's senior day.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

The New Hampshire transfer is in his only season with the Gophers. Through 10 games, he's completed 218-of-325 passing attempts for 2,251 yards and 14 touchdowns to four interceptions thrown. He also has four rushing touchdowns on the season.

Also in his lone season with the program, Mangham has 10 carries this season for 66 yards. Prior to his time with the Gophers, Mangham also spent time at Colorado, South Florida, and Michigan State.

The former Oklahoma running back has been a quality ballcarrier for the Gophers this season with 66 carries for 272 yards and two touchdowns. He also has 18 receptions for 138 yards and a touchdown on the season. His 410 total yards from scrimmage is a career high.

Jackson, the former three-star prospect, is playing in his final games as a Gopher before starting an NFL career. Through his five seasons, Jackson has 196 career receptions for 2,534 yards and 17 touchdowns. His 2023 season saw him record 59 receptions for 831 yards and eight touchdowns. This fall, the Kansas native has recorded 63 receptions for 712 yards and a trio of touchdowns.

Spencer is in his second and final season with the Gophers. After recording nine receptions for 65 yards last season, Spencer has been strong for the Gophers this fall with 39 receptions for 482 yards and four touchdowns. He also recorded 85 receptions for 1,324 yards and 15 touchdowns in two seasons at Charlotte.

The former walk-on will finish up his career at Huntington Bank Stadium on Saturday. Through 54 career games, Kallerup has recorded 11 receptions for 131 yards and one touchdown.

Cooper has missed the last two games for the Gophers and his availability for Saturday is still up in the air. That being said, Cooper has started all 19 games he has played in over the past two seasons and has played in 26 total games in his career. Cooper was originally a two-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class out of Saint Croix Falls High School in Saint Croix, Wisconsin.

The former Notre Dame transfer is in his third year with the Golden Gophers and has started in all 37 career games for the Gophers at right tackle.

Ersery has an additional year of eligibility left but will walk on Saturday for senior day. A redshirt senior, it is highly likely that the Kansas City, Missouri native will enter the NFL Draft this offseason with strong potential to be a potential first round pick next spring. An AP First-Team All-Big Ten selection last season, Ersery has started 37 straight games for the Gophers dating back to the start of the 2022 season. Saturday will be his 40th career game with the program.

The former three-star prospect has been a key contributor for Minnesota over the past four seasons, starting 23 of the last 24 games for the Gophers. He enters Saturday with 113 career tackles including 16 tackles for loss and 12 sacks. Striggow was an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection last season.

The Perham, Minnesota native is in his sixth and final season with the Gophers. He enters Saturday with 38 career games played and 24 total tackles.

A transfer from Clemson, Jefferies is in his third and final season with the Gophers. After playing in 13 games in 2022 recording six tackles, Jefferies missed the entire 2023 season with an injury. This fall, he's played in seven games recording five tackles. As a Gopher, he has 11 career tackles in 20 games.

Like Ersery, Joyner can come back for one more season in 2025 but it seems highly likely that he will instead enter the NFL Draft this offseason after receiving his degree. The former three-star prospect from Danbury, Connecticut has 41 career games played wit the Gophers including 11 career starts. He has 62 career tackles, 18 TFLs, and 14.5 sacks.

Lindenberg also has one year of eligibility left and it's unclear if the Anoka, Minnesota native will look to enter the NFL Draft this offseason. Entering this Saturday, Lindenberg who has been referred to as the"'heart and soul", of Minnesota's defense had 36 career games played including 16 tackles. After recording 71 tackles in 13 games and six starts in 2022, Lindenberg was kept to four games in 2023 due to injury. This fall, the star linebacker has been completely healthy playing in all 10 games, totaling 76 tackles and 3 tackles for loss. For his career, Lindenberg has 191 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and two sacks.

In his lone season as a Gopher, Robinson has played and started all 10 games this season, recording 37 tackles and three tackles for loss. He also has three interceptions and six pass deflections.

The Mississippi native has been a mainstay in Minnesota's secondary since his arrival on campus in 2021, playing in 47 games, and missing just two games over the four seasons. Of those 47 games, the former three-star prospect has started 40. He enters this weekend wth 148 career tackles, one TFL, seven interceptions, and 26 pass deflections.

Since arriving from Southeastern Louisiana after the 2022 season, Henderson has been a Swiss army knife for the Gophers. The safety has played in all 23 games since his arrival and has made 14 starts. He enters this weekend with 90 carer tackles including 11 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and three interceptions.

The 2023 Big Ten Kicker of the Year, Kesich has been the Gophers' starting kicker each of the past two seasons but served as the program's kickoff specialist for five games in 2020 and then the entirety of the 2021 and 2022 seasons. As a placekicker, the Serbian Hammer is 38-for-48, a career percentage of 77.6%. He's also 57-for-58 in the extra point department.

Crawford has been the Gophers' starting punter for each of their last 54 games dating back to the 2020 season. The 6-foot-4 Aussie has 216 career punts for a total of 9,011 yards, an average of 41.7 yards per punt. This fall, Crawford is averaging a career-high 43.4 yards per punt.