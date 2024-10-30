10 Fighting Illini to know ahead of Minnesota's matchup against Illinois

The Minnesota Golden Gophers will look for their fourth straight win this weekend when they take on the No. 24 Illinois Fighting Illini. If the Gophers hope to pick up win No. 6 of the 2024 season, they'll have to account for each of these ten Fighting Illini.

Altmyer is enjoying a career year with the Illini as he's completed 63.1% of his passes this season for 1,667 yards and 15 touchdowns while throwing just a trio of interceptions over the course of the season. Last week, he had his worst game of the season, completing just 17-of-35 passing attempts for 161 yards while also throwing a pair of interceptions in the Illini's 38-9 loss to Oregon.

With starting tailback Kaden Feagin out for the season, Laughery has taken over the lead tailback duties for the Illini. This season he has been strong when given opportunities averaging 5.6 yards per carry. Last week against Oregon, Laughery had 12 carries for 69 yards.

The UTSA and Ole Miss transfer has made himself right at home in Champaign with 36 receptions for 444 yards and one touchdown this season. He has recorded at least two receptions in each game this season and four games of 5+ receptions. Notably, he has yet to go over the 100-yard mark in a single game this season.

Bryant left Illiinois's game last week against Oregon with an injury and his status for this weekend is still unclear. That being said, Bryant this season leads Illinois with 510 yards and seven touchdowns on 34 receptions.

No defender causes more chaos in the backfield this season than Jacas. The 6-foot-3 edge rusher has 46 tackles including 8.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in eight games. He also leads Illinois with three forced fumbles.

No Illini defensive back has been targeted more than Xavier Scott this season, quarterbacks have thrown his way 38 times. While he has allowed two touchdowns this season on those 38 targets he also has two pass break ups and three interceptions. He also has 29 tackles this season including two tackles for loss and one sack.

Miles and Xavier aren't brothers but they are roommates. Anyways, Miles Scott doesn't get targeted a ton and for good reason. He's been a lockdown defensive back this season only allowing 9 receptions for 100 yards while bringing down two interceptions and breaking up two additional passes according to Pro Football Focus.

Bailey has been a playmaker quite a bit this season for Illinois, totaling 53 tackles as well as three pass deflections and one interception. He's also caused one forced fumble this season. That being said, he can be picked on in coverage, according to Pro Football Focus, Bailey has allowed 355 yards this season on 25 receptions and 37 targets.

Olano has been solid this season for Illinois, making 13-of-16 field goal attempts including all eight from within 40-yards. He's 4-for-6 from between 40 and 49 yards while 1-for-2 on field goal attempts beyond 50 yards. His season-long on the season is 50 yards.