The Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-3, 0-2) will look to pick up their first Big Ten win of the season this weekend as they welcome the No. 12 USC Trojans (3-1, 1-1) to Huntington Bank Stadium on Saturday night.



The Trojans are coming off a 38-21 win over the Wisconsin Badgers in Los Angeles, erasing a 21-10 halftime deficit to pick up their first conference win as a Big Ten conference member. Below, Gophers Nation goes over 10 Trojans that Golden Gophers fans should know heading into Saturday evening’s matchup.

A gunslinger, Miller Moss has waited his turn to be USC's starting quarterback and has taken advantage of his opportunity. This season, Moss has completed 106-of-162 passing attempts, a 65.4% completion percentage for 1,198 yards and eight touchdowns. In two Big Ten games this season, Moss has been strong completing 58-of-99 passing attempts for 591 yards and six touchdowns with two interceptions.

One of two dangerous USC running backs, Marks leads the Trojans in rushing yards this season with 334 yards on 61 carries, an average of 5.5 yards per carry. He also has three touchdowns and can impact the game as a receiver with 15 receptions for 115 yards. Backup tailback Quinten Joyner is also worth noting. Joyner is averaging 7.1 yards per carry so far in his USC career over 10 games with 293 yards on 41 carries.

The Trojans leading wide receiver, Lane has recorded 19 receptions for 221 yards and four touchdowns this season. After recording multiple receptions in each of the Trojans first three games including four receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown against Michigan, Lane had his best day of the year last week against Wisconsin with 10 receptions for 105 yards and two touchdowns.

The massive 6-foot-6 wide receiver is still only scratching the surface but is perhaps the most dangerous of USC's wide receivers. This season, Robinson has only recorded six receptions but those half dozen catches have resulted in 108 yards, an average of 18.0 yards per reception and two touchdowns. Against Wisconsin, Robinson had two receptions for 40 yards and one touchdown.

Branch is an incredible athlete and has the potential to be one of the best wide receivers in the country. This season, the sophomore has recorded 18 receptions for 217 yards but has yet to find the endzone, which is only bound to change in the near future. Last season as a true freshman for Lincoln Riley's program, Branch recorded 31 receptions for 320 yards and two touchdowns. Not only is he a dangerous wide receiver, he's also a phenomenal punt returner. Last season, he returned a punt against Stanford for a touchdown. This season, he's been quiet in that regard just seven returns for 15 yards.

First, it's worth noting that Gentry left this past Saturday's game with a neck injury and his status for this weekend is currently questionable. It would be a major loss for the Trojans if Gentry cannot play as he's been fantastic this season with 30 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. It's safe to say he's a game changer at the linebacker position.

The former Oklahoma State Cowboy is in his second season with the Trojans after recoridng 85 tackles last season. This year in three games, Cobb has 14 tackles including two tackles for loss. He also has two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown this past weekend against Wisconsin.

The Oregon State transfer is having a quality first season with the Trojans recording 22 tackles which ranks him second amongst all Trojan defenders. He also has one interception this season. Last season of Oregon State, Mascarenas-Arnold recorded 107 total tackles including seven tackles for loss, two sacks, and two interceptions.

A former Texas A&M Aggie, Lucas is in his second season with USC and while he hasn't recorded a sack or tackle for loss yet this season, the massive defensive end is one of the Trojans best pass rushers. According to Pro Football Focus, Lucas shas recorded seven pressures this season, the most on the Trojans including four quarterback hurries and three quarterback hits. Not only is Lucas among USC's best pass rushers but he's also a very good run stopper on the edge.

A UCLA transfer, Ramsey is a former Rivals250 prospect and has had a huge start to his first season with the Trojans. In four games, the redshirt sophomore safety has 19 tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack. He also has one pass deflection and one forced fumble.