10 UCLA Bruins to know ahead of Minnesota vs UCLA

Gophers Nation continues to prepare for Minnesota's matchup this weekend against UCLA in Pasadena by taking a look at 10 Bruins to know.

It's still a bit of a question mark of who will be the UCLA starting quarterback this weekend. Ethan Garbers suffered an injury against Oregon and missed last week's game against Penn State. This week Garbers and redshirt sophomore Justyn Martin have split reps in practice this week. This season, Garbers has completed 67-of-117 passing attempts for 808 yards and three touchdowns. He also has thrown six interceptions this season. He has thrown at least one interception in each of his four games this season including two interceptions thrown against Hawaii and Oregon.

Martin got his first career start against Penn State last weekend and performed admirably, completing 22-of-30 passing attempts for 167 yards and one touchdown.

Jones has been UCLA's best running back this season but has not received a ton of opportunities. In five games, he has 15 carries for 93 yards, an average of 6.2 yards per carry. He also has seven receptions for 65 yards.

Harden hasn't been impressive as a tailback by any means. He has 48 carries this season for a mere 151 yards, an average of 3.1 yards per carry. The Bruins do like to use him out of the backfield, however, as a pass catcher. He has 18 receptions for 147 yards this season.

A Notre Dame transfer and former high four star prospect, Flores Jr has 12 receptions for 187 yards and one touchdown this season. He did not play against Penn State.

Matavao was the Bruins top receiving target last weekend against Penn State with Flores out. He was targeted six times in the loss but recorded just three receptions for 18 yards.

Oladejo has been one of UCLA's more productive defenders. The linebacker this season has 26 tackles including four tackles for loss and one sack. He also has one pass deflection.

Addison has put together a really strong season with 22 tackles. He's also been one of the Bruins best defensive backs in pass coverage this season while also playing strong downhill against the run. Two weeks ago against Oregon, Addison recorded a 96-yard pick six.

The former Notre Dame and Georgia Tech defensive back is in his first and only season with UCLA. He has 24 tackles this season including four tackles for loss and one sack. He's also been strong in pass coverage with four pass breakups.

There haven't been many bright spots for UCLA this season but kicker Mateen Bhaghani has been one of the Big Ten's best this year, making nine of 10 attempts including 2-of-3 attempts from 40+ yards. His longest for the season is 54 yards, coming against Oregon.