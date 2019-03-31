"The visit was very nice," Tape told The Gopher Report. "When we first walked in, we got a tour of the academic build and where some of the tutors would be. From there we went to the Gophers indoor field to watch an amazing practice. The atmosphere in there was very energetic and organized. Coach Fleck is a man his players really look up to because his guys have a ton of respect for him and it shows on the field."

The Gophers home stadium stood out on the visit for the 2020 defensive back.

"From the indoor field we went to TCF Bank stadium and it was incredible. From the field we went to the locker room where they provided us with a nice photoshoot. To finish off, we had position meetings and informational talks about the university it’s self. Overall, I had a great time over there with the staff and hope to be back soon."

Coach Callahan and Coach Chance have been the two coaches that Tape has developed a relationship with, and he enjoyed the position meeting during the visit.

"Both of these coaches have the same mindset as me and can turn me into a great player on and off the field. I like the way the position meeting went because it enables a player to stay engaged with the coach and the ease of being able to ask questions in a smaller setting of players."

Tape has also been talking to Michigan State, South Dakota State, Southern Illinois, and others.

"I would say the overall size of the University, and the resources that they provide for a player to be as successful as possible stood out to me."