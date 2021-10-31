2021-22 Roster Preview: Guards

With games quickly approaching, I'll be breaking down the Gophers roster group by group wrapping up with the guards. This is Minnesota's deepest and healthiest group of players, with plenty of new faces to preview. *Keep in note some players may fit into two groups, so if they aren't in one breakdown they will likely be in another article*

Back with the Gophers, Payton Willis figures to play a key role this winter.

Payton Willis (6'4 Senior Guard)

Arguably the most productive player at the high major level on the Gophers' roster, Payton averaged 8.9 points and recorded 53 assists during his last season with Minnesota. During last season he had transferred to the College of Charleston where he put up 13.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game as a senior. With a group of guards lacking high major experience, a lot of responsibility will fall onto Payton's lap to provide consistent production. He has solid size at 6'4 and will provide much needed outside shooting to stretch the floor for this team. Payton was a 36% shooter from 3P during his previous tenure with the Gophers, and will look to replicate similar numbers from beyond the arc. Although he was a productive scorer during that season, the numbers were also inconsistent, and I think that's one of the areas he'll look to improve upon during his final year of college basketball. Minnesota enters the season without a real "star player", so Payton will be one of the guys looked upon to produce for an inexperienced team. I expect him to see heavy minutes early in the season and be one of, if not the leading scorer throughout the season.

Abdoulaye Thiam (6'3 Freshman Guard)

Coming in from Indian River State College, Thiam shot the ball at a high level during his first year of college. He put up 15 points per game while shooting 48.6% from beyond the arc. From some previous interviews Abdoulaye seems excited and ready to embrace the challenge of competing at the high major level, and wants to work hard to help out this program as much as he can. Abdoulaye Thiam is an athletic guard who can really stretch the floor with his outside shot. He has the ability to finish above the rim in transition, and has the quickness to move his feet laterally on defense. In the half-court his shooting range will be beneficial to stretch the floor. I can see him getting some minutes off the bench as Minnesota figures out which guards work well together early in the season, with the chance to earn more minutes based on how he shoots and defends.

Joey Kern (6'1 Grad Student Guard)

Joey comes in after a strong career at Johns Hopkins where he was a standout shooter from deep. He averaged roughly 8-9 points per game during all three seasons he played (team didn't compete last year due to COVID), and was a 39.6% career shooter from beyond the arc. The scouting report on Joey clearly focuses on his three point shooting. He's dangerous coming off screens with the ability to get his feet set and quickly fire off a shot to beat his chasing defender. Also rebounded the ball well for his size at 6'1, as he pulled in over 3 rebounds per game during his last two seasons at Johns Hopkins. Not sure Joey will play a whole lot at the U, but is someone that the team can count on to provide effort and energy in practice and on the bench. If he does see minutes, the team will hope that his shooting range can translate to the high major level.

Jackson Purcell (6'5 Freshman Guard)

The 6'5 walk-on is a Minnesota native who had a strong career at Eastview High School in Apple Valley, where he played alongside current Wisconsin sophomore Steven Crowl. His high school team won two straight conference titles, so he comes from a winning culture and will look to translate that over to college in any way possible. Jackson is a big guard with his size at 6'5, which gives him the ability to defend on the wing. He has a strong frame and the athleticism to finish above the rim in the open floor. Offensively he's a well rounded player who can do a bit of everything. The walk-on will provide energy and toughness on the practice floor, as he knows he will have to work for everything he gets with this team. As walk-ons often do, he could be an energizer on the bench and a real culture guy who embodies what the men's basketball program stands for.

Luke Loewe (6'4 Senior Guard)

Luke is a transfer from William & Mary that figures to be a key player on this year's roster. He has a lot of experience at the Division 1 level, and was a productive player during all four years of his career. Luke put up 16.2 ppg last season as a junior and was also a two-time all conference defensive team selection. Luke has solid size at 6'4, and is a proven defender who works hard on that end of the floor. Can be relied upon as a defensive worker who doesn't back down from a challenge. Offensively he's smart with the ball and doesn't turn it over much, as he led his conference in assist to turnover ratio last winter. He's a threat from beyond the arc who can heat up in a hurry and knock down a handful of shots in a row when he gets going. Luke has a shot to start from day one and play heavy minutes as one of the more experienced players on the team. Defensively he'll look to play a key role as someone we could see thrown on to opposing teams' best guards, and offensively he'll be relied upon to keep the ball moving and knock down outside shots consistently.

Eylijah Stephens (6'3 Senior Guard)

Another transfer with proven production at the Division 1 level, Eylijah comes in from Lafayette where he improved every year. Last winter he put up 16.4 points and 2.5 assists per game while also shooting an impressive 90% from the free throw line. Stephens shot the ball well from three as a freshman, but couldn't really find that same rhythm during the rest of his career at Lafayette. He did however find ways to keep producing as he can elevate for a pull-up jumper and is a tough finisher who can put the ball on the floor and get to the rim. Rebounds the ball well as a guard and has the length to makes plays defensively. Even as one of Lafayette's most productive players, Eylijah often played as his team's sixth man. I could see him keeping that role with Minnesota as the first guy off the bench who sees heavy minutes each game as he can provide energy and an extra scoring punch off the bench.

Sean Sutherlin (6'5 Senior Guard)

Sean comes back to play for his home-state team, as the New Brighton native played his high school ball just outside of Minneapolis at Irondale HS. He comes in from New Hampshire where he was a productive player, and was one of the top rebounding guards in the country as he pulled in 9.3 rebounds per game during his only active year (was injured last season). He also scored the ball consistently averaging 12.8 points per game. He's a long and explosive guard with a knack for pulling in rebounds. Sean possesses a hard-working play style and fights for every loose ball, often times coming out with possession. Offensively he's not much of a shooter but has the athleticism to put the ball on the floor and get to the rim to finish. One question mark is whether or not he'll be able to replicate that success around the rim with the size that Big 10 teams possess. With his effort and rebounding ability, I expect him to see consistent minutes as a spark for this team. He'll provide energy and some defensive versatility as a guy that can defend multiple spots and provide an extra rebounding presence for a team without a whole lot of size down low.

Will Ramberg (6'5 Sophomore Guard)