2021-22 Roster Preview: Centers

With games quickly approaching, I'll be breaking down the Gophers roster group by group starting with the post players. These three players will likely see the bulk of the team's minutes in the post at the five spot and occasionally the four. *Keep in note some players may fit into two groups, so if they aren't in one breakdown they will likely be in another article*

Eric Curry is one of the veteran leaders returning for the Gophers

Treyton Thompson (6'11 Freshman Center)

Thompson was a nationally ranked recruit out of high school, and is a Minnesota native who is expected to see big minutes early in his career. He's the tallest player on the Gophers' roster, and although he is a thin and lanky player he's been said to have put on 30 pounds since his arrival at the U. Although, we haven't had the chance to see him play at the college level yet, I had been watching him throughout his high school career and like his long-term potential. His length and mobility at 6'11 make him a shot blocking threat defensively, and he should also have the quickness to be able to defend in the pick & roll. The main question will be how can he handle the physicality of Big Ten centers. Offensively is where he has some mismatch potential. He can handle the ball well at his size and has the ability to step outside and stretch the floor with his shooting. What type of role he will play early on is yet to be seen, but the opportunity is certainly there for the freshman to play big minutes to start the year.

Eric Curry (6'9 Redshirt Senior Power Forward/Center)

Now entering his sixth year at Minnesota, Eric has struggled with injuries in the past, but when healthy has proven he can contribute at the Big Ten level. Ben Johnson has noted that minutes may not be consistent this season as they take Eric's health day by day, but Curry is dedicated to this team and the fans and has returned to make an impact in any way possible. He's a strong presence physically in the post who fights for boards and finishes inside. Curry most recently averaged 3.7 points and 3.1 rebounds per game last season. Even if he's not able to get on the floor for heavy minutes, I think that his experience and veteran presence will be beneficial to Treyton Thompson and some of the other forwards who are new to the team and program.

Charlie Daniels (6'9 Senior Power Forward/Center)