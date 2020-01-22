2021 OT target Cameron James set to visit Minnesota
Minnesota offered Chicago (Ill.) Simeon 2021 offensive tackle Cameron James back in October and he'll make his first trip to the Twin Cities this weekend for a big junior day event for the Gophers....
