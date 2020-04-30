2021 Recruiting Notebook by Position
DB: We have hit DB pretty hard the past couple years beefing up our secondary. Three or four potential scholarships open up after this year (Swenson, Howard, Durr, potentially St. Juste). After ta...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news