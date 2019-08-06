2021 WR from K.C. earns summer offer from Minnesota
Back in June, Park Hill (Mo.) 2021 wide receiver Jaylin Noel made the trip up to Minneapolis, camped, and earned an offer from the Gophers' coaching staff.Minnesota was the second power five offer,...
