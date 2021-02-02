2021 WR Quentin Redding discusses his preferred walk-on commitment
Minnesota recently scooped up another talented preferred walk-on commitment from Menomonee Falls (Wisc.) athlete Quentin Redding.
The Gophers like Redding as a wide receiver, but he did a bit of everything for his high school team during his senior season - accounting for more than 700 yards of total offense, a threat in the return game with 4.4 speed, and a first-team, All-Conference defensive back and wide receiver in the Greater Metro Conference.
Redding was committed to Minnesota-Duluth, but the dynamics of his recruiting process changed when Minnesota's staff offered him a preferred walk-on opportunity on January 29th.
The Wisconsin native jumped on that opportunity a day later.
ON HIS DECISION TO BECOME A GOPHER:
"Probably the biggest reason was their culture and the way they represent themselves. I really love the team first memo."
"To me what stood out was how they talked to my family and I they were really genuine. On my virtual visit they made me really feel the culture and how hard they work to be a good college program on and off the field."
"They liked my speed and quickness , also my ability to make plays to turn a five-yard gain into a 40 or 50-yard gain. Also my kick and punt return abilities."
