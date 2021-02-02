Minnesota recently scooped up another talented preferred walk-on commitment from Menomonee Falls (Wisc.) athlete Quentin Redding.

The Gophers like Redding as a wide receiver, but he did a bit of everything for his high school team during his senior season - accounting for more than 700 yards of total offense, a threat in the return game with 4.4 speed, and a first-team, All-Conference defensive back and wide receiver in the Greater Metro Conference.

Redding was committed to Minnesota-Duluth, but the dynamics of his recruiting process changed when Minnesota's staff offered him a preferred walk-on opportunity on January 29th.

The Wisconsin native jumped on that opportunity a day later.