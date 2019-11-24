2021 WR target has Minnesota pegged for an official visit
There is still a few pieces to fill in Minnesota's 2020 recruiting class before complete focus turns to 2021. Their is a rising junior on the west coast that is liking the Gophers is Mavin Anderson...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news