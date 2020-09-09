2022 Ariz. OL Gavin Broscious lands offer from Minnesota
Minnesota landed a big commitment in the 2021 class from a Desert Edge (Ariz.) program in Steven Ortiz back in April. Now, they are hoping to do the same in next year's class after offering his 202...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news