TheGopherReport - 2022 ATH Jaden Mangham talks interest in Minnesota

2022 ATH Jaden Mangham talks interest in Minnesota
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Groves (Mich.) athlete Jaden Mangham is already approaching 30 offers and some national power five programs are among those in pursuit.Minnesota is a program that took a big step towards entering t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news