2022 Big Ten Schedule Modified

The Big Ten Conference announced today changes to Minnesota's 2022 football schedule. Minnesota's updated 2022 football schedule is below. Start times and broadcast information will be announced in the future.

- Obviously, no change with the out-of-conference schedule, which features three consecutive home games and a couple of grudge matches against some familiar faces. Former Gophers head coach Jerry Kill and New Mexico State invade the Bank to open the season. On September 17th, Colorado comes to town featuring former assistants Mike Sanford, Jr. and Clay Patterson.

- September 24th is now a road tilt with Michigan State. The home game with rival Iowa was previously slotted for that date, which has now been moved to November 19th. Now, the Gophers will have back-to-back rivalry/trophy games to finish out the 2022 season with the Hawkeyes and on the road at Wisconsin. That's some high drama.

- October 1st was a home game versus Rutgers. It is now a homecoming matchup with Purdue. The Scarlet Knights will come to town on October 29th - a homecoming of sorts for former Gophers co-defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak and offensive lineman Curtis Dunlap.

- October 8th is now a bye week for the Gophers, which was originally scheduled for October 29th. A good rest period for Minnesota as two tough road games with Illinois and Penn State will follow.

- The away game at Nebraska was originally set for October 22nd, but will now be played on November 5th. A Scott Frost watch party is perfect for the November sweeps Big Ten ratings.