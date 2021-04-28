GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

Raleigh (NC) defensive lineman Beau Atkinson added an offer from Minnesota recently, and has been hearing a lot from defensive line coach Chad Wilt. Atkinson is continuing to see his recruitment trend upwards and Minnesota is fighting to be in the mix.

The Gopher Report's Sean Williams caught up with Atkinson at Rivals Camp Atlanta, and he shared the latest with us below.