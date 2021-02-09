Minnesota has been sending out tons of offers in the 2022 class, and dipped into Texas to find a new defensive line target.

Fort Worth defensive lineman Curlee Thomas is becoming one of the most sought-after defensive ends in the 2022 class. The 6-foot-4, 245-pound playmaker has seen his offer sheet explode to 32 offers in the last few months, with Minnesota being the most recent to join the mix.

"I am hearing pretty much from everyone right now," said Thomas. "It feels pretty good. Anytime you are given an opportunity for a free education and continue playing the game you love it feels good."

Despite all of the craziness and new opportunities that have come recently, Thomas has stayed incredibly humble and gives lots of credit to others for helping him get to the position he is in today.

"It feels great to see all the hard work I’ve been putting in for years paying off," said Thomas. "My dad has been amazing in preparing me for this opportunity. My coaches at Nolan, KJ Williams and Coach David Beaudin, and Coach Brandon Tucker my trainer have been really important in my growth and development."