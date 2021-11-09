2022 LB Tyler Stolsky Expands On Minnesota Opportunity
Portage (MI) linebacker Tyler Stolsky took a visit to Minnesota last weekend, and picked up a preferred walk on offer while he was in town.
Stolsky is currently committed to Lehigh, but has picked up a lot of interest from bigger schools lately like Minnesota along with Michigan, Air Force, Western Michigan, and more, but his opportunity with the Gophers has him intrigued.
"Recruiting is going really well," said Stolsky. "I was beyond excited (to receive my offer from Minnesota). Minnesota has always been one of the top schools for me. The university offers a fantastic education and the football program is very strong. I’ve been interested in PJ Fleck since his time at Western Michigan and was excited he went to Minnesota to coach. I’m from Kalamazoo and I went to every game in 2017 when he took the Broncos to the Cotton Bowl. That was an amazing accomplishment and I revere his coaching style."
Fleck and many others from the staff have been in contact since early in 2021.
"Minnesota has been recruiting me since the Spring," Stolsky told TGR. "I’ve been in contact with Coach Fleck, Coach Callahan, John Schaekel, Coach Rossi (DC & LB coach), Coach Ferras, Gerrit Chernoff, Ty Gatson, Coach Niedermann and Kai Brashears. They have been open, honest and supportive. The coaches take the time to respond even when their schedules are demanding. And they answer all my questions."
Stolsky's history with the Gophers spans far beyond his recruitment and even beyond his own life as his family has been Minnesota fans for many years. The opportunity for his family to see him in the same colors they have supported for so long is an exciting one.
"I love Minnesota," Stolsky said. "Both my mom and dad grew up there and our family goes back a few times each year. My grandfather, Milton Jan Schwantz, played for the Gophers as a guard and tackle from 1960-1964 and went with the team in 1962 to the Rose Bowl. I grew up seeing his pictures and talking to Grandpa about his fond memories of his time at Minnesota. Unfortunately he passed away when I was young but his spirit lives on and I can’t wait to play college football in memory of him.
Playing at Minnesota would allow both by grandparents, extended family and friends to be able to see me more often. It would be nice to know they are there in person."
Stolsky went further in detail about his previous experiences in Minneapolis.
"My family attends a Gopher game at least once per year – sometimes on the road (since we have plenty of Big 10 options around Michigan) and sometimes in Minneapolis when we are home visiting family," said Stolsky. "My fondest game was two years ago when I flew in for my cousin’s confirmation. We went to the Penn State game and it was insane! That game was amazing – one I’ll never forget."
What does he enjoy the most about game days in the Twin Cities? The environment and the energy from the staff are two things that stand out.
"The energy in the football stadium is fantastic," Stolsky told TGR. "The fans really get into the games. I also enjoy how each coach pumps up the team and keeps them motivated throughout the game. It feels genuine and from the heart."
Stolsky has lots of thinking to do before deciding where he wants to play, but the Gophers certainly have an argument for landing him as a PWO.
