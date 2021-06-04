GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

Four-star center Carson Hizman is the country's highest rated player at his position, and has the offers to show for it. With over 20 offers from all conferences, the 6-foot-5, 280-pound offensive lineman is one of the most sought-after prospects out there, and has a busy summer ahead.

With four official visits already set, many schools including Minnesota are battling to earn the fifth.

Hinzman spoke with The Gopher Report and shared the latest on his recruitment, visit plans, relationship with Minnesota, and more.