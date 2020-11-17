Brunswick (GA) offensive lineman Kanaya Charlton is one of the most highly-touted offensive lineman so far in the 2022 class. With offers from the likes of Alabama, Florida State, Miami, Georgia Tech, Oklahoma, and others, Charlton has some great opportunities on his hands.

The 6-foot-4, 330-pound guard was planning on having a very busy year full of school and camp visits, but as plans have changed, Charlton has kept a positive mindset and focused on building his relationship with the schools who are interested/

"Recruitment a very new experience to me and it’s treating me great," Charlton said. "I am a little disappointed that I couldn’t do anything during the summer because of Covid because I had plans to go to many different schools for camps and other things, but I am keeping my head up and still believing the best is yet to come."

Most of Charlton's offers, including his Minnesota offer, came early in the year in April. Charlton is still hearing from all of them, but some a little bit more than others.

"I've been hearing from many schools by either text, call, or mail, but the schools that have been reaching out to me the most are FSU, Alabama, Mississippi State, and Oklahoma," said Charlton.

CLICK HERE TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR SPECIAL HOLIDAY SUBSCRIPTION OFFERS