2022 Safety Coleman Bryson Details Recruitment, Minnesota Interest
Rabun Gap (GA) safety Coleman Bryson has had a good February. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound playmaker has added 10 offers this month, including one early on from Minnesota. Bryson now holds offers from t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news