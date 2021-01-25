GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

The town of Moultrie in the state of Georgia is not a big one by any means, but it certainly does produce big time athletes. Colquitt County High School, which is a powerhouse in the state, is known for consistently being a top team and top producer of next level talent. One of the next up from Colquitt is 2022 wide receiver Dijmon Wheeler, who just picked up his first power five offer from Minnesota.

Wheeler has been patiently waiting for his time to come, and said that the new opportunities have been worth the wait.

"Things are going good, I am really enjoying it. " said Wheeler. "I was thinking that I should have had offers a while ago, but me and my coach sat down and talked and he just told me to be patient. Once I started getting some offers it was worth the wait."

Minnesota recruits Georgia fairly hard, and have been in touch with Wheeler since the end of 2020. Wheeler was surprised that his first power five offer came from the Gophers, but is excited about the opportunity and his growing relationship with the staff.