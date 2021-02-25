Lehigh Acres (FL) wide receiver Aidan Gousby has added 12 offers in the month of February, including one from Minnesota.

Wide receiver coach Matt Simon has been reaching out to the 6-foot-2, 180-pound receiver for a few weeks now, and is doing well to make Minnesota stand out among many other new schools.

Over 20 offers have been sent out at the wide receiver position, so it's likely that the Gophers are looking for more weapons to join Kristen Hoskins.

Gousby shared the latest with TheGopherReport below.